Noah Blom and Brad Avery Headed for Victory in Newport Beach City Council Races

Share this:

Newport Beach residents went to the polls on Tuesday, November 3 to vote on a handful of local city council races as well as Newport-Mesa Unified School District board members, state representatives and U.S. representative

Newport Beach City Council, District 2: City Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Brad Avery leads challenger Nancy Scarbrough 59.99 percent to 40.01 percent in election returns as of 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Newport Beach City Council, District 5: Incumbent councilmember Jeff Herdman trails newcomer Noah Blom 41.24 percent to 58.76 percent.

Newport Beach Measure Z is heading for approval with YES 55.22 percent and NO 44.78 percent.

Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill ran unopposed in district 7, gathering 35,471 votes.

“Being unopposed meant needing just a single vote to win, but so many people took the time to cast their votes in District 7,” O’Neill wrote on social media, adding that he is looking forward to serving Newport Beach once again. “We have had a tough year, but have shown our resilience. We will finish 2020 and move into 2021 with clear eyes and will help our neighbors and community get back up.”

In the race for U.S. Representative in the 48th District, incumbent Harley Rouda, who initially was in the lead in early election returns, now trails opponent Michelle Steel 49.33 percent to 50.67 percent.

For state senator in the 37th District, Dave Min was leading incumbent John Moorlach 51.59 percent to 48.41 percent.

For State Assembly in the 74th District, incumbent Cottie Petrie-Norris led challenger Diane Dixon 51.05 percent to 48.95 percent.

In the races for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District Governing Board Members:

Leah Ersoylu was ahead of Vicki Snell 53.45 percent to 46.55 percent in Area 1, Carol Crane was ahead of Charles Kent Booker 65.33 percent to 34.67 percent in Area 3, while in area 6 Krista Weigand led three competitors with 49.97 percent of the votes.

Measure Z in Newport Beach, which would add the Harbor Commission to the Newport Beach City Charter, was leading with 56 percent Yes votes versus 43 percent No votes.