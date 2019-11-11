Crystal Cove Conservancy Honors Founder at 20th Annual Soiree

Share this:

More than 400 supporters enjoyed an evening under the stars fundraising and celebrating the Crystal Cove Conservancy during a recent soiree.

The 20th Platinum Anniversary Crystal Cove Soirée raised $407,000 for the Conservancy during the Oct. 5 event, officials announced in a press release.

The Soirée began at sunset with a cocktail reception, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction. Dinner and hors d’oeuvres were catered by title sponsor, The Resort at Pelican Hill.

A live auction was held as well as a “fund-a-need” to support important STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education programs at Crystal Cove, the message reads. Guests danced to the Motown sounds of The Blue Breeze Band.

Funds raised at the event will support the organization’s mission and education programs to help create the next generation of environmental stewards, according to the press release.

“The Conservancy uses a social enterprise model to fund preservation, conservation and education initiatives with the goal of creating a sustainable future for Crystal Cove State Park and is a national model for how funds can be reinvested into the park,” the message reads.

This year, the Conservancy honored Founder Laura Davick and her commitment to saving Crystal Cove, officials announced. A third generation “Coveite,” she has dedicated the last 20 years of her life to advocating for environmental protection, historic preservation, and education at Crystal Cove State Park.

Davick was brought to tears watching a short video about her work, officials reported in the message.

“I’m so grateful for all of you here tonight who continue to make this dream possible, year after year. Because without you, life would have been very different,” Davick told the crowd at the event, according to the press release. “You are all part of the ‘secret sauce’ that has helped to create this perfect recipe.”

Under Davick’s leadership, the original Alliance to Rescue Crystal Cove played a “pivotal role” in persuading the state to abandon the luxury resort plan previously proposed for the property, according to CCC officials. The effort was spearheaded by a joint public awareness campaign.

“Tonight, we honor Laura and her tremendous contribution in preserving and protecting this beautiful, iconic place,” Conservancy President and CEO Kate Wheeler said at the event, according to the press release. “Thanks to her tenacity and fighting spirit, future generations and families will have the opportunity to enjoy the park and have an overnight stay at a cost affordable to all.”

Support from the state park system was also crucial, she added.

“We continue to enjoy a strong partnership today as we implement the vision of the Historic District’s Preservation and Public Use Plan,” Wheeler said in the prepared statement.

This year’s sponsors included title sponsor, The Resort at Pelican Hill, and dozens more local foundations, organizations, corporations, and individual donors.

For more information, visit crystalcove.org.