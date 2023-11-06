Crystal Cove North Beach Cottage Reservations Set to Open Online This Month

Share this:

Crystal Cove Conservancy will take the next step in the North Beach Cottage Restoration Project by soft opening the first group of eight newly restored cottages for online rental through the official California State Parks reservation system, www.ReserveCalifornia.com, starting mid-November.

The first reservation window is anticipated to open on Monday, Nov. 13 at 8 a.m. Once cottages are available on ReserveCalifornia.com, patrons will then be allowed to reserve the eight newly restored cottages for stays happening the following four weeks.

By late November, The Conservancy anticipates the next window of reservations will open through March 1, 2024. Cottage reservations will then resume on a regular schedule, typically releasing at 8 a.m. daily on a six-month rolling window.

Visitors are encouraged to sign-up for The Conservancy’s newsletter at www.CrystalCove.org. Reservation dates and times are subject to change.

This first group of newly restored cottages includes Cottage #3: Shell Crafter’s Cottage; Cottage #3 ½: Teacher’s Retreat; Cottage #4A: Flotsam and Jetsam; Cottage #4B: Captain’s Quarters; Cottage #6: Hawaiian Bungalow; Cottage #7: Little Grass Shack; Cottage #8: Rustic Retreat; and Cottage #12: North Beach Tower.

For more information about each individual cottage, visit www.CrystalCove.org/BeachCottages.

Offering affordable overnight stays, pricing for the cottages range from as low as $49 a night for a room in a dorm-style cottage to $313 a night for the largest cottages. A stay at a Crystal Cove Beach Cottage allows visitors to experience California’s natural and architectural beauty, untouched by time, and contribute to The Conservancy’s mission to educate the next generation of environmental stewards.

Reservations for the Crystal Cove Beach Cottages can only be made by visiting ReserveCalifornia.com or by calling (800) 444-7275 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Cottage reservations cannot be made through The Conservancy offices or website, or third-party rental services. Tips on how to reserve a cottage can be found on The Conservancy’s website at www.CrystalCove.org/BeachCottages/FAQ.

Crystal Cove Conservancy works to protect the historic, natural, and cultural resources of Crystal Cove State Park. The unique public/private partnership with California State Parks means that revenue raised, including revenue from the concession operations, is reinvested into programs that use the park as an outdoor classroom for STEM education. These programs will cultivate our planet’s next generation of environmental stewards, ensuring that Crystal Cove and places like it live on for generations.