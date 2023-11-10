Visit Newport Beach Launches ‘50 Days of Festive Fun’ Holiday Celebration

Share this:

The 12 Days of Christmas are turning into “50 Days of Festive Fun” thanks to a new promotion courtesy of Visit Newport Beach, the city’s Destination Marketing Organization.

Billed as one of the nation’s longest-running destination-wide holiday celebrations, “50 Days of Festive Fun” was launched online this week and officially begins on November 17 as an all-encompassing celebratory experience to include the myriad holiday events taking place in Newport Beach through January 5.

As Newport Beach begins to transform into a seaside winter wonderland, locals and visitors can enjoy dazzling light displays, a flurry of holiday happenings, resorts with seasonal décor, and special winter dining and shopping.

The season officially kicks off on Friday, Nov. 17 with the annual tree-lighting extravaganza at Fashion Island. The event includes live entertainment, music, magical “snowfall” and a visit from Santa Claus to officially kick-off the holiday campaign in style.

A daily calendar of holiday events at 50daysoffestivefun.com includes everything form the Roger’s Gardens Christmas boutique to the Lighting of the Bay at Newport Dunes, and of course the 115th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade and the accompanying, Ring of Lights Home Decorating Competition.

Visit Newport Beach has partnered with local attractions, restaurants and hotels to create exclusive holiday-themed packages and special offers to entice visitors.

Digital efforts will encompass an omni-channel approach spanning advertising, public relations, digital and social media.

The custom-built campaign landing page will act as Newport Beach’s holiday headquarters including a curated gift guide and itineraries for food lovers, fashionistas, trendsetters, families and couples.

“Newport Beach is an incredible year-round destination, but when the holiday season rolls around, it truly transforms into the most joyful time of the year for creating cherished memories with your loved ones,” said Gary Sherwin, President & CEO of Visit Newport Beach, in a press statement. “The entire town turns into a winter wonderland, and you immediately feel like you’ve stepped into a Hallmark movie, with every corner, street and business decked out in twinkling holiday lights, decorations, and jaw-dropping displays. ’50 Days of Festive Fun’ is our way of sharing the city’s enchanting transformation, inviting visitors to savor over-the-top holiday delights and, of course, catch the show-stopping 115th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.”

This year’s Christmas Boat Parade does have Hallmark elements to it. Beloved Hallmark Channel stars Andrew Walker and Nikki Deloach lead the way as Grand Marshals on opening night.

Known for their heartwarming and enchanting roles in a variety of Hallmark Channel classics and new favorites, Walker and Deloach are set to add an extra layer of magic to Newport Beach’s festive season.

“We are absolutely thrilled and deeply honored to be named Grand Marshals of the 115th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Just like Hallmark, Newport Beach truly embodies the magic of the holiday season, and to be a part of this cherished tradition is a dream come true,” said Deloach.

Other grand marshals this year include the 2024 Rose Queen and Royal Court, former Rose Queens, local police and fire departments, and the Corona del Mar High School Drum Line.

The Boat Parade kick-off event is at Marina Park on December 13. The full evening of festivities includes an opening ceremony, front-row parade viewing and the third-annual Holiday Market with three dozen crafts makers and food vendors plus live music, entertainment, photo ops and kid activities.

As part of the “’50 Days of Festive Fun” campaign, Visit Newport Beach is unwrapping a new “‘Home for the Holidays” merchandise collection.

For more information about the “50 Days of Festive Fun” holiday campaign, please visit www.50DaysOfFestiveFun.com.