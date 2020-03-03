Crystal Cove State Park Ecology Walk to Little Treasure Cove

Share this:

Explore and learn at an upcoming walk through a local state park on the coast.

Volunteer park naturalist, John Wilkerson, will be leading an ecology walk at 1 p.m. on March 7 to Little Treasure Cove at Crystal Cove State Park.

Life will be observed in three adjacent and contrasting areas: Coastal bluff, sandy beach, and the intertidal zone. Mention will be given towards the geographic and geologic setting of each, Wilkerson explained in an email Monday.

Participants should ready to observe and learn more about the birds, intertidal invertebrates, seaweeds and common land plants.

“We’ll be looking for how each might be affecting other forms of life around them. What they eat and how they feed. Physical challenges they face and how they overcome them,” Wilkerson said.

Wear shoes appropriate for scrambling over sharp rocks; the walk will include rounding a headland at low tide. For balance, a walking stick or trekking pole could be useful.

Meet at the bulletin board in parking lot #1 (PCH turn coastward at the Newport Coast Drive stoplight, right at the kiosk, pass Parking Lot #2 and on to the end).

There is a $15 day-use parking fee.