Balboa Island Parade Goes Western

Officials invited residents to mosey on down to Marine Avenue for the upcoming 27th Annual Balboa Island Parade in a save the date message shared this week.

The parade is scheduled to kick-off at 11 a.m. on June 7. An “after party” event in front of the fire station will feature live country and classic rock music from the band Whiskey Hayride.

This year’s theme is “Island Rodeo — Boots, Chaps and Cowboy Hats.”

“Balboa Island is going western so grab your cowboy hat, find your cowboy boots, bring your beach chairs and join us for a fun day on the Island,” organizers wrote in the message.

Sponsored by the Balboa Island Improvement Association, the parade will feature: Decorated golf carts, vintage vehicles, marching bands, the humorous Keystone Cops, drill teams, local dignities, kids, and dogs, and more.

To submit an entry for the parade or to become a sponsor, visit the BIIA website. Parade entry forms can also be picked up at several local Island stores: Balboa Island Museum, Irvine Ranch Market, Starbucks, Wilma’s Patio, and the local post office. Parade entry applications will be accepted through May 16.

Judges will look for enthusiasm, display of theme and creativity. Categories include: Best Kids Group, Best Float, Best Golf Cart, Best Dog Group, People’s Choice Award, Grand Marshall’s Award, Most Whimsical Award, Best Car, and many more. Awards for the Parade will be presented at the All Island Pancake Breakfast on June 27.

For more information, visit balboaislandnb.org.