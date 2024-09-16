CUCINA enoteca in Fashion Island Celebrates California Wine Month and National Cheeseburger Day

Share this:

CUCINA enoteca in Fashion Island is known for having an excellent list of domestic and international wines, but in September the focus is on California wines, and for a good reason.

September is California Wine Month, so CUCINA enoteca is curating a vino journey through the state’s most renowned wine regions. The restaurant is framing it as a road trip through California with stops at Alexander Valley, Napa Valley, Paso Robles, and Santa Rita Hills.

Guests can sip their way from the North Coast to the Central Coast with several options including 3 oz tasters, 6 oz glasses, or no-corkage bottle specials.

You can also discover what wines go best with cheeseburgers when you celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18 at CUCINA enoteca.

Their simple-yet-elevated burger features a juicy Brandt beef patty topped with savory provolone, sweet balsamic onions, and fresh arugula, all enhanced by a tangy pickle aioli and served on a soft brioche bun. And of course, the burger is accompanied by crispy parmesan fries.

If you can’t make it to CUCINA enoteca on Sept. 18, don’t worry—this cheeseburger is always featured on the menu.

And if you’re bringing your kiddos to dine with you at CUCINA enoteca, the kids menu has a “Modo Mio Pizza” option where kids can unleash their inner chef by creating their own personalized pizzas right at the table. This interactive experience includes fresh dough, tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni, so children can roll, shape, and customize their perfect pizzas.

CUCINA enoteca is at 951 Newport Center Dr. Visit www.urbankitchengroup.com for more information.