Dining Deals for National Taco Day on Monday, Oct. 4

Share this:

Are you ready for Taco Monday?

Yes, normally Taco Tuesday is when taco fans flock to local eateries for their weekly fix of south-of-the-border fare, but this year National Taco Day falls on a Monday, and several local restaurants are taking advantage of the date by offering special deals on tacos and tequila drinks.

SOL Mexican Cocina: This longtime favorite overlook a Newport Beach harbor canal is inspired by cuisine from coastal Baja California. The SOL Mexican Cocina’s kitchens feature a unique spin on fresh, healthy Mexican food, made from scratch. With some of the tastiest and most unique tacos around, SOL is a great place to celebrate National Taco Day, especially with its award-winning Carne Asada Vampiro Taco.

This taco starts with double corn tortillas stuffed with serrano peppers and melted Mexican cheese, and topped with carne asada, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and a generous drizzle of chipotle sauce.

No matter how many times I dine at SOL, I always add a Vampiro Taco to my meal. It’s that good.

Visit www.SOLCocina.com.

Las Brisas: The iconic SoCal restaurant perched above the scenic beachside cliffs of Laguna Beach coastline brings the beauty and charm of Mexican cuisine to its guests as they dine overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Las Brisas serves several different tacos, such as Las Brisas’ Maitake Mushroom, featuring avocado, flavorful guajillo, pickled carrots, and cotija cheese, and the Crispy Chicken Taco, featuring pea hummus, white sesame, and handmade blue corn tortillas.

Visit www.lasbrisaslagunabeach.com.

Solita Tacos: The sister restaurant to SOL Cocina is in Huntington Beach but worth a drive. For National Taco Day, enjoy Solita’s extensive specialty taco options such as the Pork Belly Dorado Taco, made with house-cured and house-smoked pork belly, served on a corn tortilla with housemade amarilla sauce, onions, cilantro, and Solita slaw. I am partial to the Spicy Shrimp Taco with shrimp marinated in sriracha and garlic, guacamole, creamy salsa verde, mango salsa, and lettuce. You can also get Street Taco Plates with the choice of two sides, including Mexican rice, Solita slaw, Yucatán-style refried black beans, or spicy charro beans.

Visit www.solitatacos.com.

Avila’s El Ranchito: Established in 1975, Avila’s El Ranchito has grown to 13 locations in Los Angeles and Orange County, including the original on the Balboa Peninsula and another on Coast Highway in Corona del Mar.

On Mondays from 3 to 6 pm, El Ranchito offers Skinny Margaritas for $8, Draft Mexican Beer for $5, $2 off any Margarita, and two Crispy Tacos (chicken or beef) for $4. You can also get $3 off the Taco Bar menu.

Visit http://avilaselranchito.com.

Descanso Restaurant: Across the border in Costa Mesa is Descanso, another favorite restaurant serving fabulous Mexican cuisine.

Descanso is celebrating National Taco Day with a special offer for dine-in. The National Taco Day deal pairs two menu favorites, the Don Chingon taco and Bad Hombre margarita, for only $10.

Courtesy of Executive Chef Fonzy De Zuniga, the Don Chingon taco has spit-roasted al pastor pork, red onion, salsa frita, housemade avocado toreado salsa, chamoy, and micro cilantro on a blue corn tortilla. The spicy Bad Hombre margarita is made with Herradura Reposado Tequila, pineapple, serrano chile, agave, and lime with a salt & pepper rim.

The National Taco Day offer is available for dine-in only and can be enjoyed inside the restaurant or on the modern taqueria’s spacious outdoor patio from 3-9 p.m.

Visit www.DescansoRestaurant.com.