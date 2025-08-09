DISC Surgery Center MD Authors Study that Underscores Safety and Efficiency of Artificial Disc Replacement in Outpatient Setting

Artificial disc replacement – a procedure used to treat spinal stenosis, disc degeneration and disc herniation in the cervical spine – can be performed both safely and efficiently at multiple levels in the outpatient setting, according to newly released research findings.

Authored by Mayo Clinic-trained orthopedic spine surgeon Steven J. Girdler, MD, an abstract of these findings summarized six years of patient data during which ADR surgeries were performed by spine surgeons at DISC Surgery Center locations in Newport Beach and Marina del Rey.

The analysis involved 1,684 cervical artificial discs implanted into 1,043 patients, reviewing demographic data, ASA classifications, surgical times, patient outcomes and costs.

Of the 443 women, 559 men and 1 unclassified patient studied, there were zero immediate postoperative transfers, no blood transfusions, and no readmissions within the immediate perioperative period. All patients were discharged home successfully within 24 hours to start their recovery.

This data reinforces the mission of DISC Surgery Center parent company TriasMD to make motion-preserving procedures like this more accessible to patients while maintaining strict quality guidelines.

“Combined, these findings reveal the potential for significant cost savings to the healthcare system, benefiting patients, providers and payers alike,” said Dr. Girdler. “ADRs can now be performed routinely in surgery centers without complications, reducing the need for lengthy hospital stays while fostering shorter recovery periods and a quicker return to active lives.”

