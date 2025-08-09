Lamb Family Makes Special Donation to Sherman Library & Gardens ‘Grow the Gardens Campaign’

The Lamb Family of Newport Beach has made a significant donation to the Sherman Library & Garden’s “Grow the Gardens Campaign” and will have the new Visitor’s Center renamed the Pat & Dave Lamb and Family Visitor Center.

Visitors to the reimagined Sherman Library & Gardens will be greeted in the Pat & Dave Lamb and Family Visitor Center, where visitors can sign up for education classes, docent-led tours and inquire about special events.

According to information from Sherman Library & Gardens, the gift shop will offer an elevated shopping experience where products reflect the mission and are carefully curated to reflect Sherman Library & Gardens pillars of education, history, horticulture, and the arts.

“Our family cherishes this very special place: we’re a fourth generation Sherman Gardens family, from our parents to our children and now our grandkids,” said the Lamb Family in a press statement. “All gardeners are optimists who plant seeds that grow and flourish in the future. Our hope is that this gift and legacy will carry on to future generations of our family and those around us.”

“Sherman Gardens has provided our multi-generational family with extraordinary opportunities and experiences over the years from the 1970s to the present,” said the press statement. “Our parents, avid gardeners, enjoyed strolling the gardens. Our daughters enjoyed attending garden teas, bridal showers and weddings. Four of us even participated in goat yoga there, an unforgettable experience!”

The “Grow the Gardens Campaign” is a $17 million revitalization of Sherman Library & Gardens, a historic and important community asset.

According to press information, The Gardens will be reimagined to meet current and future needs, while remaining wholly authentic to the founding vision and local aesthetic that makes The Gardens so beloved by all. Built in 1966 and last remodeled in 1970, Sherman Library & Gardens’ aging infrastructure is limiting the ability to serve the public “Grow The Gardens” plans to unlock Sherman Library & Gardens’ potential and increase the botanical displays, protect the collections, and improve sustainability.

“I’m continually inspired by stories like that of the Lamb family,” said Scott LaFleur, Executive Director of Sherman Library & Gardens. “Their connection to our gardens began over 30 years ago when Pat and Dave Lamb first visited with their two infant daughters, Courtney and Kerry, in a twin stroller. That simple tradition of walking among the greenery soon became a cornerstone of their family life. From Dave photographing our flowers for a class project, to Pat using the Library as a resource for historical writing, the Lambs have woven Sherman Gardens into their personal and professional lives. Through National Charity League, Pat and her daughters hosted teas here, and over the years, the gardens have been the setting for weddings, showers, and even the joyful chaos of goat yoga.”

“The Lambs exemplify the spirit of community we strive to foster,” added La Fleur. “Their ongoing engagement—from attending events to anticipating new programs—shows what’s possible when a garden becomes a shared place for celebration, reflection, and learning. We’re honored by their support and look forward to seeing future generations of the Lamb family flourish alongside us.”

For more information on the Frow the Gardens campaign, visit https://thesherman.org/grow-the-gardens.