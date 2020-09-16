Double Your Pleasure at Hopdoddy Burger Bar for National Cheeseburger Day

Share this:

I love a good hamburger. And I love a good cheeseburger. That’s why I’m looking forward to National Cheeseburger Day on Friday, Sept. 18.

Yes, the mighty Cheeseburger has its own holiday, and what better place to celebrate than Hopdoddy Burger Bar in Fashion Island.

Now through Sept. 18, Hopdoddy guests can double their cheeseburger by adding another patty for free. Yes, it’s a double-double, but it’s an elevated version that puts most others to shame.

This free “double it” promo will be available for to-go orders placed online at www.hopdoddy.com, or to-go/dine-in orders placed in person at Hopdoddy Fashion Island. Guests ordering online should use the code “double” at checkout to redeem.

Hopdoddy Fashion Island has patio dining, and welcomes patrons inside with a 25 percent capacity rule and social distancing. Just don’t get too distant from the burger.

Some things to note about Hopdoddy burgers gleaned from perusing the restaurant’s website: they use beef called Piedmontese that has been Verified All-Natural, never given hormones, steroids or antibiotics, and is fresh, never frozen.​ It has higher protein, less fat and fewer calories than most other beef.

When you order your cheeseburger, remember Hopdoddy has adult libations including margaritas, but I recommend skipping the cocktails in favor of an Oreo Cookies N’ Cream milkshake—a vanilla shake blended with real Oreo Cookie pieces. It’s indulgent, to be sure, but well worth the extra time on a treadmill.