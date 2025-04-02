‘Driving Futures’ Charity Event at Singleton Classics Raises $140K for The Wooden Floor

Newport Beach residents Cary and Will Singleton are car enthusiasts. They have amassed a collection of classic autos from the past 100 years that has grown so much that they needed a place to house them all.

Singleton Classics in Costa Mesa is the result, a special event venue and consignment facility that served as the perfect spot for The Wooden Floor to hold a fundraiser on February 27.

“Driving Futures” raised more than $140,000 in support of merit-based scholarships to The Wooden Floor, a Santa Ana-based organization whose mission is to inspire and transform the lives of young people through the power of dance and access to higher education.

More than 100 guests enjoyed a viewing of exclusive cars on display dating back to the early 1900s, cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres by Jay’s Catering, as well as a creative performance by the students of The Wooden Floor inspired by the different generations of cars at the venue.

The Wooden Floor’s Board Chair Jehan Jayakumar opened the program by thanking the guests in attendance and sponsors for their support. The Wooden Floor CEO Dawn S. Reese introduced and thanked honorary chairs Will and Cary Singleton for their gracious hosting and warm welcome into their premier classic car venue.

Reese shared the impact of The Wooden Floor’s Merit-Based Scholarship Program with the supporters, noting that “The Wooden Floor provides 80 percent of our graduates with college scholarships totaling $4,000 to $10,000 each. We just hit another milestone last year by granting over $2.1 in Merit-Based Scholarships, and we have raised $2 million in endowed scholarship funds, which we are looking to grow by an additional $2 million to increase scholarship award amounts.”

The evening included student and alumna speakers. Princess Huerta, a senior at The Wooden Floor, said “I could not have reached this point in my academic standing without the support from the countless services offered at The Wooden Floor. One of the most significant aspects of my experience has been academic support. The tutoring program is more than just a place to complete assignments; it was a foundation for my success. I received guidance from mentors who genuinely cared about my progress, ensuring that I stayed on track with my studies while balancing my passion for dance.” Princess also shared that she has a 4.6 GPA and plans to become a Mechanical Engineer.

Victoria Ocampo Acosta from the Class of 2022, who currently attends the University of Southern California, shared about her journey beyond The Wooden Floor.

“Being a scholarship recipient has been crucial in ensuring the financial stability that allows me to dedicate time to internships and other professional opportunities. For me, The Wooden Floor began as a space to dance, yet, ten years later, the organization is now a key driver of my professional and personal growth. I am so grateful for the support I continue to feel from The Wooden Floor today,” said Acosta.

There was also an opportunity drawing for items such as a Louis Vuitton tote bag from the brand’s 2025 Cruise runway collection, and a Porsche Driving Experience.

Honorary Chairs were longtime Wooden Floor supporters Will and Cary Singleton. Among the Courage Underwriters was the Beal Family Foundation, based in Newport Beach.

For more information about The Wooden Floor, visit https://thewoodenfloor.org.