Early Results in Local Congressional Race

Early primary election results show the incumbent in the 48th Congressional District, Rep. Harley Rouda of (D-Laguna Beach), is coming up just behind a Republican challenger.

As of 9 p.m., Rouda trailed his Republican opponent, Orange County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Michelle Steel, by 1.6 points. Steel had 40.8% of the vote, while Rouda came in at 39.2. An hour later, the totals adjusted as other candidates gathered votes, but the gap remained approximately the same with Steel at 40.76% and Rouda at 39.17.

In a distant third in the race for the 48th, is Republican Brian Burley, who accumulated 13.82% of the votes as of the 10 p.m. update.

The top two vote-getters will be on the November ballot.

At the Republican Party of Orange County event at CP Restaurant in Newport Beach on Tuesday, Steel said officials made calls and walked the district resulting in a big turnout for for Republican candidates.

“This is a Republican district, we have to take it back,” Steel said at the event.

She also commented on her Democrat opponent, claiming he’s misled the constituents. She knows “what’s right and what’s wrong,” and will bring “common sense” back to the office, Steel said.

In 2018, Rouda made history when he unseated Republican Dana Rohrabacher, who represented the 48th district for more than 30 years. In the House of Representatives, Rouda currently serves as a member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the Committee on Oversight and Reform. He chairs the Subcommittee on Environment.

“I am proud to have been the most legislatively productive Freshman Member of Congress and to have reached across the aisle to make huge legislative victories,” Rouda wrote in an email to supporters. “And, with the strongest-ever performance by a Democrat in this district tonight, I feel inspired to continue fighting to deliver bipartisan solutions for coastal Orange County.”