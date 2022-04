Easter Church Services in Newport Beach

Share this:

Easter Church Services in and around Newport Beach, compiled by On Faith writer Cindy Trane Christeson.

Christ Church by the Sea United Methodist (1400 W. Balboa Blvd). Apr 17: Sunrise service 6:30 a.m.at 14th St. or 10 a.m. at church. (949) 673-3805 / https://christbytheseanb.org.

Corona del Mar Community Church, Congregational (611 Heliotrope Ave.). Apr 17: 10 a.m. (949)-644-7400/ www.cdmucc.org.

Grace Fellowship Church (3170 Red Hill Ave., C.M.) April 17: 8:30, 10:30 a.m. (714) 549-8599 / www.gracefellowshipchurch.org.

Liberty Baptist Church (1000 Bison Ave). April 17: 10 a.m. (949) 760-5444 / www.libertybaptistchurch.org.

Lutheran Church of the Master (2900 Pacific View Dr.). April 17: 10 a.m. (949) 759-1031 / www.lightofthemaster.net.

Mariners Church (5001Newport Coast Dr. Irvine). April 16: 4, 5:30 p.m.; April 17: 6:30, 8:30, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. (949) 769-8100 / www.marinerschurch.org.

Newport Harbor Lutheran Church (798 Dover Dr.). April 17: 9:15, 11 a.m. (949) 548-3631 / www.nhlcs.org.

Newport Center United Methodist Church, (1601 Marguerite Ave). April 17: 6:30 a.m. at14th St., 10 a.m. Sanctuary. (949) 644-0745 / www.newportcenterumc.org.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church (1441 West Balboa Blvd). April 16: 7:40 p.m., April 17: 8,10 a.m.,12 p.m. (949) 673-3775 / www.olmc.net.

Our Lady Queen of Angels (2046 Mar Vista Dr.). April 17: 7, 8:30, 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. (949) 644-0200 / https://www.olqa.org.

Redeemer Orange County, meets outside at Temple Bat Yahm, (1011 Camelback St). April 17: 10 a.m. (949) 553-2060/ www.redeemeroc.org.

Rock Harbor Church (345 Fischer Ave, C.M.). April 17: 9,11 a.m. at OC Fairgrounds. (714) 384-0914 / www.rockharbor.org.

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church (600 St. Andrews Road). Apr 17: 9, 10:30 am. (949) 574-2200 / www.sapres.org.

St. James Anglican Church Newport Mesa (2995 Airway Ave., C.M.). April 17: 10 a.m. (949) 999-3900 / www.stjamesnb.org.

St. James Episcopal (3209 Via Lido). April 17: 10 a.m. (949) 675-0210 / www.stjamesnewport.org.

St. John Vianney (314 Marine Ave.). April 16: 7:30 p.m., April 17: 8, 9:30, 11a.m. (949) 673-3801 / www.olmc.net.

St. Mark Presbyterian Church (2200 San Joaquin Hills Road). April 17: 9:30 a.m. (949) 644-1341 / www.stmarkpresbyterian.org.

St. Matthew’s Church (2300 Ford Road). April 17: 7:30, 9, 11 a.m. (949) 219-0911 / www.stmatthewsnewport.com.

Saint Michaels & All Angels Church (3233 Pacific View Dr.). April 17: 9 a.m. (949) 644-0463 / www.stmikescdm.org.

Viewpoint Church. (866 W. 16 St.). April 17: 9, 11 a.m. (949) 345-9228 / www.viewpointchurch.org.

Watermark Church (3186 Pullman St. C.M.). April 17: 9, 10:30 a.m. (714) 597-6000 / www.watermarkocchurch.com.