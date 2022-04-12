Orange County Coastkeeper Hosts Workshop at Balboa Pavilion on Retiring Offshore Oil Rigs

Share this:

On April 21, the day before Earth Day, Orange County Coastkeeper and California Artificial Reef Enhancement Program will host a hybrid all-day workshop titled Retiring Offshore Rigs: A Clear Path Forward at the Balboa Pavilion in Newport Beach from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will cover the biology of platforms, government oversight, decommissioning logistics, and stakeholder interest. The workshop’s goals are to clarify the platform decommissioning process, identify current barriers, and create actionable next steps to accelerate and improve the retirement of California’s offshore rigs.

In the wake of the 2021 Huntington Beach oil spill and amidst the Platform Holly decommission conundrum, there has never been a more apparent need to reassess platform decommissioning.

Offshore oil operations generate a minuscule amount of the total oil produced in California yet pose an enormous threat to our coastal ecosystem and economy. Their equipment is aging and in poor condition, which will undoubtedly result in an increase in spills in the coming years.

Orange County is a hub for oil production both offshore and onshore. There are currently 27 platforms off the California coast, four operating in state waters and 23 in federal waters. The operative platforms located within state waters are all located off the shores of Orange County.

Speakers include elected officials, government agencies, petroleum trade groups, marine biologists, environmental justice leaders, decommissioning consultants, and other experts.

For a full list, visit www.ROR2022.org.

General admission is $65 per person, $25 students (ID required). Tickets include breakfast, lunch, and an exclusive virtual reality experience. Purchase tickets at https://coastkeeper.nationbuilder.com/ror-tickets.

A live broadcast will be made available for free at www.ROR2022.org.

Orange County Coastkeeper is a member of Waterkeeper Alliance, which supports over 350 different independent programs across 47 countries. Founded in 1999, the mission of Coastkeeper is to protect and promote sustainable water resources that are swimmable, drinkable, and fishable.

Coastkeeper is a nonprofit clean water organization that serves as a proactive steward of our fresh and saltwater ecosystems. They work collaboratively with diverse groups in the public and private sectors to achieve healthy, accessible, and sustainable water resources for the region. They implement innovative, effective programs in education, advocacy, restoration, research, enforcement, and conservation. For more information, visit www.coastkeeper.org.