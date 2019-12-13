Emaciated, Distressed Sea Lion at Balboa Pier Dies After Rescue

Share this:

Newport Beach Police Department animal control and Pacific Marine Mammal Center responded to a difficult call with a sub-adult male sea lion in distress Tuesday at Balboa Pier, PMMC officials announced on social media on Wednesday.

“Once back at the center, he was checked in by our veterinary and animal care team,” officials wrote, “it was determined he was extremely emaciated and under observation he had two very serious seizures.”

The Laguna Beach-based team did everything they could, but after all their efforts the pinniped was too weak and died at the center.

“While we are heartbroken by the outcome, his story will not end there,” PMMC wrote. “He will live on through research and give us vital insight and information about these animals and their ocean environment.”

A full necropsy will be performed to learn the cause of death, officials confirmed.

Police thanked the Pacific Marine Mammal Center for responding to help NBPD animal control officers with the animal. ACO Jesse Castro and the entire PMMC rescue crew did a great job, police wrote on social media Wednesday.

“While we’re saddened to hear about the outcome, we are glad that our Animal Control Officers are able to partner with such a great organization to help stranded marine mammals in Newport Beach,” the NBPD message reads.