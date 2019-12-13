Letter to the Editor: Rising Sea Level is Urgent Problem

Share this:

There have been two articles this last week in the LA Times (one an editorial) that talk about an existential threat to coastal cities-that of the rising sea level.

Experts predict that in the next decade the sea level will rise by six inches.

Local coastal governments need to be working with the state and the California Coastal Commission to determine strategies for addressing this urgent problem. While California is a leader in reducing emissions of greenhouse gasses, it is totally unprepared for the rising sea.

In Newport Beach, the time, energy and expense the city spends on problematic coastal developments could be better used to face this urgent issue.

Lynn Lorenz

Newport Beach