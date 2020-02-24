Engel & Völkers Yachting, Aicon Yachts Embark on Partnership

Share this:

Newport Beach-based Engel & Völkers Yachting has been designated as the exclusive representative for Aicon Yachts, officials announced in a Feb. 13 press release.

The move marks the first exclusive deal for the new local branch. Engel & Völkers, a luxury real estate company, opened its first yachting division in America in Newport Beach a few weeks ago through a partnership with Walter Johnson Yachts.

“Our team couldn’t be more excited to represent this stunning collection of yachts,” Walter Johnson, president of Engel & Vökers Yachting’s Newport Beach location, said in a prepared statement. “We know many clients will be attracted to the opportunity to further customize their yachting experiences through Aicon and look forward to helping them do so.”

It’s been an exciting few weeks for the team, noted Paul Benson, license partner of Engel & Völkers Yachting. The shared passion for yachting between the two companies will open up many opportunities for clients, he added.

“The yachting experience begins with trained advisors educating and walking clients through every step of the process, and at Engel & Völkers providing exceptional, personalize experiences to our clients has been at the core of our business for more than 40 years,” Benson said in the statement.

Chairman and CEO Marc-Udo Broich for Aicon Yachts, a luxury brand known for its Italian design and craftsmanship, is also excited about the new partnership.

“There exists a desire for high-end, custom yachts to meet the specific needs of passionate yachtsmen, and Aicon fulfills that desire to the highest degree,” Broich said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled with our partnership with Engel & Völkers, a brand recognized as the premier global entity in offering first-class service to its clients both in real estate and yachting, and together we will set new standards in the yachting world that our clients expect and deserve.”

Broich and his partner John Vennors recently relaunched the brand as the only customized yacht builder focused on the 60-to-85-foot segment.

“With more than 500 boats sailing in the world, Aicon is excited to look to the future with a new range of yachts designed by Sergio Cutolo, one of the most prestigious designers in the world,” Broich said.

Aicon Yachting and Engel & Völkers Yachting attended the Miami Yachting Show on Feb. 14, celebrating the partnership and the unveiling of Aicon Yachts’ newest model.

For more information visit evyachting.com/americas and aiconyachts.com.