Mindfulness in Business Talk

A monk-turned-business consultant will share tips about mindfulness in the workplace at a presentation next week.

“Practicing Mindfulness In Business” with Craig Marshall, an Inside Edge Foundation for Education breakfast meeting will be held from 8–10 a.m. Wednesday at the Pacific Club, at 4110 MacArthur Ave.

Marshall, a former monk who now does consulting work for businesses, has brought his yogic mindfulness business practices to thousands and has served as mindfulness mentor to such high-profile success stories as Steve Jobs, George Harrison and Fred Segal.

“Your vision is the what,” Marshall said in a prepared statement. “Your life-purpose is the why. Mindfulness will reveal the how.”

He will share his world-wide experiences, techniques and life-changing tips as the second speaker in the “Level Up Leadership” breakfast series at the Inside Edge Foundation for Education. In his presentation, Practicing Mindfulness in Business, Marshall will inspire his audience to be more of who they already are, taking their leadership to the next level.

“You are something greater than anything you are seeking,” Marshall said. “You’ll learn how to address those special forks in the road to re-align your career and relationships in ways that are more meaningful, intuitive and fulfilling.”

Cost is $40 for first-time guests, $55 for returning guests. Spaces are limited so register early at eventbrite. Semi-annual and annual Inside Edge memberships available.

For more information, visit insideedge.org and craigmarshallconsulting.com.