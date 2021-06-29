Eric Marienthal Concert on July 11 at Hyatt Regency Newport Benefits High Hopes Brain Injury Program

Share this:

One of the most anticipated concerts in Newport Beach every year is the annual Eric Marienthal and Friends Jazz Concert to benefit High Hopes Brain Injury Program.

Last year’s concert was Covid-cancelled, but Marienthal returns to the Hyatt Regency Newport on July 11 with his backing band and special guest Rick Braun plus a secret unannounced guest.

This event is one of the largest annual fundraisers for High Hopes, which is dedicated to helping individuals recover from traumatic brain injuries.

Patrons can enjoy a VIP dining experience and the concert at the Hyatt’s beautiful outdoor amphitheater, where Host Talaya Trigueros will serve as Master of Ceremonies along with Mark Desmond, Director/Instructor, and Developer of High Hopes Brain Injury Program.

VIP Tickets are $150 each and include the concert, special assigned table seating, dinner and desert, drink ticket, no host bar, silent auction and live auction, and hors d’oeuvres.

A limited number of General Admission tickets are available for $55 and include the concert, hors d’oeuvres, and the auctions.

For more info visit http://highhopesbraininjury.org.

Established in 1974, High Hopes Brain Injury Program is dedicated to the rehabilitation and retraining of those who have been devastated by brain injuries. High Hopes programs include conditioning classes, therapeutic swimming, nautilus weight training, physical therapy and rehabilitation activities for cognitive and social challenges.

For more information, visit High Hopes at HighHopesBrainInjury.org.