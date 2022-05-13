Eunice Figueros Named Hoag Hospital 2022 Nurse of the Year

Share this:

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach has announced that Eunice Figueros, BSN, RN, PHN, RNFA, CNOR, has been named 2022 Nurse of the Year.

Nominated for her clinical excellence, compassionate care and patient advocacy, Eunice was selected as Nurse of the Year for going above and beyond in her role as a Clinical Nurse III in Hoag Hospital Newport Beach’s Main Operating Room. She is the first in line to assist the main surgeon on cases in the OR and is knowledgeable in all specialties.

As a trusted resource and leader, Eunice was recognized for her ability to be proactive, efficient and a problem solver for any challenges that arise.

“It would be near impossible to put into words what Eunice brings, and means, to Hoag. She is the embodiment of what it means to deliver the highest quality of care,” said Jeffrey Bassett, M.D., MPH, Hoag Urologic Oncology surgeon. “She is skilled, passionate, reliable, thoughtful, and always puts the patient first. Her knowledge base and technical skills are second to none, but what really sets her apart is her willingness to go beyond her own job responsibilities to help her colleagues and patients with whatever the need may be. It is a true honor to work with Eunice, and all too fitting that she be recognized for all that she brings to Hoag.”

Eunice has been a nurse at Hoag since 2015 and is a strong patient advocate committed to positive outcomes. She ensures staff is educated on safety protocols and proper specimen handling to allow for rapid, accurate pathology reports.

Additionally, Eunice shares her compassionate heart with the community by donating her time to the homeless through her church affiliations at St. Christopher and St. Catherine’s Catholic churches.

“We are honored to recognize Eunice Figueros as our Nurse of the Year,” said Rick Martin, Ed.D, MSN, RN, senior vice president, clinical operations and chief nursing officer of Hoag. “Eunice is a wonderful representation of our entire team of RNs at Hoag who continue to deliver extraordinary care with compassion on a daily basis.”

Hoag’s Nursing Program has received numerous awards and accolades, as well as community support.

With philanthropic support, Hoag nurses are earning scholarships in record numbers. Donor investment in nursing education, including Newport Beach residents Julia and George Argyros, who helped establish the Julia Argyros Center for Nursing Excellence at Hoag, helps Hoag fulfill its commitment to develop, attract and retain the best and brightest nurses seeking the highest level of education, ensuring Hoag’s promise to deliver exceptional patient care.

“Eunice started as a circulator nurse and has since pursued additional credentials and education to further her nursing career here at Hoag,” said Martin. “As part of Hoag’s ethos and thanks to our generous donor community, we always encourage and support the workforce to take advantage of education and training opportunities. Eunice exemplifies this spirit of curiosity and advancement and is well respected by her peers.”

More than 3,000 Hoag nurses have received scholarships enabling them to pursue advanced education. As a result, 90 percent of Hoag nurses have received their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees, and many have gone on to receive advanced degrees, including their Master of Science in Nursing.

Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals – Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 – in addition to 10 health centers and 14 urgent care centers.

