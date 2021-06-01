Exchange Club of Newport Harbor Announces Scholarship Winners

Share this:

The Exchange Club of Newport Harbor has announced the selection of ten graduating seniors chosen from among the four high schools within the Newport-Mesa Unified School District to receive the annual “Accepting the Challenge of Excellence” awards. Each award consists of a $3,000 educational scholarship to help defray the costs of furthering their education.

The students were honored at the Exchange Club’s luncheon at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club on May 13. Cynthia Strasmann, the coordinator of the event, said, “Their counselors selected the students because they have overcome some adversity during their lives, have strived to graduate, and have plans on furthering their education.”

Seven students were selected from Back Bay & Monte Vista High Schools:

JORGE CASTILLO, who plans to attend Santa Ana College in the fall to be trained in high technology auto repair.

YAZIRY CASTILLO, who will enroll at College of the Sequoias, then transfer to a four-year institution to obtain a nursing degree.

CHELSY AMIEL CORTEZ, who plans to attend Orange Coast College (OCC) and work towards a nursing degree.

AUDREY JOHNSON, who plans to enroll at Golden West Community College to pursue nursing as a profession.

JILIAN LORENZ, who will be attending OCC to major in nutrition with a minor in psychology.

MADDILINE McNAMER, who will also be going to Santa Ana College, transferring to a four-year institution, and attending law school to become an attorney.

BRIANNA SERRANO, who graduated early this year and is currently enrolled at UEI College in Garden Grove to pursue a career as a medical assistant.

The following students were selected by their counselors from each of the other three schools in the district:

From Costa Mesa High, JACKSON WRUBEL, who will be attending OCC in the fall, is planning on furthering his education at a four-year school to get a teaching credential with a degree in history.

From Estancia High, LESLIE BANOS, who is planning to attend Cal State Dominguez Hills, wants to go into social work.

From Newport Harbor High, EMILY RINCON, planning on going to San Diego State University in the fall to pursue nursing.

The Exchange Club of Newport Harbor is the local chapter of the oldest service organization in America, having served the Newport Beach community for more than 90 years. Besides furnishing academic scholarships for high school seniors, its mission includes the prevention of child abuse and programs benefitting active and inactive military personnel and first responders.

ECNH is recognized locally as the organization which presents the “Field of Honor” at Castaways Park, overlooking the Back Bay of Newport Beach, where 1,776 large American flags are proudly displayed between Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day each year.

For membership and donor information about ECNH, visit www.exchangeclubofnewportharbor.com.