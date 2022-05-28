Exchange Club of Newport Harbor Hosts Field of Honor at Castaways Park Through May 30

By
Lawrence Sherwin
-
0
63
The Exchange Club of Newport Harbor has once again planted 1,776 flags in Castaways Park as part of its annual Field of Honor that runs from Armed Forces Day (May 21) through Memorial Day (May 30).

The Exchange Club of Newport Harbor will hold a special event on Memorial Day at noon. City dignitaries will be present as well as a guest speaker and the presentation of flags.

Castaways Park is at 700 Dover Dr. near Coast Highway in Newport Beach.

NB Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin went to Castaways Park and took these photos.

Field of Honor photo by Lawrence Sherwin
