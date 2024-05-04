Exchange Club of Newport Harbor Presents Annual Field of Honor May 17 – 27

Share this:

The Exchange Club of Newport Harbor presents the 15th Annual Field of Honor May 17 through 27. The event commemorates Armed Forces Day (May 18) and Memorial Day (May 27).

The event features the posting of 1,776 large (3’ x 5’) American flags, displayed along the paths of beautiful Castaways Park overlooking Newport Harbor. It honors armed forces members, past and present, and first responders who have served or are serving our country and our communities.

A Field of Honor flag may be dedicated in honor of an armed forces member or first responder, past or present, in any branch of service. For more information about how to dedicate a flag, please visit www.exchangeclubofnewportharbor.com. The $50 fee includes the flag, pole, and ribbon with label.

At the end of the 11-day event, each dedicated flag with its dedication ribbon may be claimed by the donor for private display.

Half of the net proceeds from the Field of Honor is distributed to organizations that support military members and their families. The remainder is allocated to programs which promote the prevention of child abuse, primary and secondary school programs within the Newport Mesa Unified School District, educational scholarships, and other charitable organizations in our community.

Admission to Castaways Park and to the display is free; donations are welcome. Castaways Park is on the corner of 16th and Dover Drive in Newport Beach.