Visit Newport Beach Sales Team Wins ConferenceDirect CVB of the Year Award

Share this:

Visit Newport Beach is two for two!

As the nonprofit marketing and sales program under contract with destination hotel partners to position Newport Beach as a top choice for meetings, Visit Newport Beach is always at the top of its game.

Whether it’s promoting a new themed marketing initiative to out-of-town visitors or representing the city at conferences and special events, the Visit Newport Beach team is there in force to make sure everyone knows about the many attributes of Newport Beach.

Backing up the claim that Visit Newport Beach is second to none: the organization has nabbed its second consecutive win of the ConferenceDirect CVB of the Year Award. This prestigious recognition underscores Visit Newport Beach’s unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to providing exceptional service to its clients. The esteemed award was presented during the ConferenceDirect Annual Partner Meeting held at Loews Arlington in Arlington, Texas, on April 7 through 11.

Visit Newport Beach was honored in the Convention & Visitors Bureau Secondary Market category, reaffirming its position as a leading destination marketing organization.

According to Visit Newport Beach, the award was determined by write-in ballots from ConferenceDirect associates and highlights Visit Newport Beach’s exceptional efforts in engaging and supporting third-party meeting and event planners.

The team’s proactive approach and commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences in the destination have earned accolades from meeting industry peers. A sample: “This DMO has so many incentives, too many to name! They are great at using all their resources to engage Team Retreats, Client Events, Site Visits, etc…to help in closing the business.” And “they are best in class with helping us make our customer’s programs work in Newport Beach.”

“We are thrilled to receive the ConferenceDirect CVB of the Year Award for the second time,” said Michelle Donahue, Senior Vice President of Sales at Visit Newport Beach. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our group sales team, our outstanding hotel partners, and our unwavering commitment to going above and beyond in serving our clients. We are immensely proud of our team and grateful for the opportunity to showcase Newport Beach as a premier destination for meetings and events.”

For more information on Visit Newport Beach, please visit www.visitnewportbeach.com.