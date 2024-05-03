Hoag Hospital Names Sarah Turecek as 2024 Nurse of the Year

Share this:

During Hoag Hospital’s annual Nurses’ Day celebration in Newport Beach on Thursday, May 2, Sarah Turecek, MSN, RN, PCCN, was named the Hoag Nurse of the Year for 2024.

Sarah is a Sub-ICU nurse on Hoag’s 10 West floor serving high acuity patients.

According to information provided by Hoag, Turecek was nominated for her patient-centered approach, clinical expertise and compassionate care, and for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Sarah holds herself and her peers to the highest standards of evidence-based practice while delivering exceptional patient care.

“Sarah exemplifies the essence of a Hoag nurse: kind, compassionate, caring and outstanding at her job,” said Hilary Stagliano, BSN, RN, SCRN, director of Sub and Neuro ICU. “Every day is an opportunity for Sarah to provide not just excellent care, but extraordinary care. She is a wonderful role model for her fellow nurses, advocates for her patients and is always working to improve clinical excellence at Hoag.”

Caring for patients at Hoag for more than 12 years, Sarah started at Hoag as a patient care assistant and has worked her way up to a clinical nurse IV. She received her BSN and MSN from Vanguard University. She is also a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses and has her Progressive Care Nursing Certification.

“Sarah exemplifies what it means to be a Hoag nurse,” said Rick Martin, Ed.D, MSN, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Hoag. “Our nurses ensure that all patients receive extraordinary care with compassion on a daily basis, which makes all the difference for our patients and the community.”

Hoag’s Nursing Program has received numerous awards and accolades, as well as community support. As part of the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program, Hoag has been recognized for its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. This voluntary credentialing program is the highest honor an organization can receive for professional nursing practice.

For more information on Hoag Nursing, visit www.hoag.org/about-hoag/nursing.