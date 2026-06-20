90th Annual Flight of Newport Beach on July 12 Celebrates a Legacy of ‘Freedom on the Water’

If you see more small sailboats in Newport Harbor than usual on July 12, don’t worry—It’s the Flight of Newport Beach, a sailing event that dates back 90 years.

The Flight of the Snowbirds, named for the small wooden boats that once filled Newport Harbor, was launched in Newport Harbor in 1936 as a sailing regatta that was as fun as it was competitive.

Over the years, the event evolved – along with the evolution of modern sailing – and was renamed the Flight of the Lasers in 1975 after organizers acknowledged that the more modern fiberglass boats, known as Lasers, replaced the aging wooden boats.

In 2020 the race was again renamed, this time to the Flight of Newport, to be more inclusive of other watercraft including ILCA (formerly known as Lasers), Harbor 20 and Tera RS boats.

This year marks the 90th annual Flight of Newport, presented by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, July 12.

According to information from the Chamber of Commerce, this year’s theme is “Freedom on the Water,” and aligns with the celebration of America’s 250th Birthday. To honor the spirit of Freedom, race organizers are offering free registration for all participants. Each registered racer will receive a complimentary, limited-edition 90th Anniversary Flight of Newport Beach T-shirt, free entry to an event raffle and a chance to win premium quality sailing gear worth thousands of dollars.

The event is open to boats in the following classes:

Harbor 20

ILCA (7, 6, and 4 / Full, Radial, and 4.7)

RS Tera

Competitors will take on the traditional, challenging course that requires tactical precision to circumvent the entire Newport Beach bay.

Prizes will be awarded to racers first to cross the finish line in several categories, including First Girl, Youngest Boy, Youngest Girl, Oldest Person, First Married Couple, and several others. Winners will receive prizes donated by marine sponsors, plus trophies.

“Reaching the 90th year of this race at the exact moment our nation celebrates 250 years of independence is a remarkable milestone,” said Lawrence Jones, Flight of Newport Chair. “We wanted to do something unforgettable for the sailing community that has supported this harbor for generations. By making the entire event free — from entry to T-shirts and raffles — we are celebrating the ultimate freedom that sailing provides. We look forward to seeing our local Harbor 20, ILCA, and Tera fleets blanket the bay.”

The Flight of Newport Beach is organized and hosted by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, with on-water race management assistance from the Balboa Yacht Club.

The race will begin at 1 p.m. near the historic Balboa Pavilion in Newport Harbor. While entry is entirely free, advance online registration is mandatory to secure scoring placement, raffle tickets and T-shirt sizing.

For more information and to download the Notice of Race, view Sailing Instructions, or register your boat, visit the official event portal at www.FlightofNewportBeach.com.