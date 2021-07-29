Facial Lounge Introduces New FDA-Approved Skin Care Treatment

Share this:

Facial Lounge in Corona del Mar has introduced a new FDA-approved way to lift the sagging, wrinkly skin that comes with aging, but without needles, knives, or pain, and zero recovery time.

The treatment uses InMode’s radio frequency technology to trigger the skin’s deep tissue to produce new collagen that improves texture and creates youthful, natural results.

The Forma Facial Skin Tightening is a non-invasive, thermal skin treatment that uses an FDA-approved technology to stimulate deep tissue using radio frequency (RF) energy to boost the body’s natural regeneration and collagen production.

The Forma application head travels over the treatment region, and radio frequency technology targets deep into the skin’s layers which stimulates collagen production, and skin tightening. This improves lines, wrinkles, and texture.

It gradually raises the temperature of the deep layers of tissue under the skin to a comfortable level for a predetermined amount of time.

The body’s natural skin plumping system responds to this deep tissue stimulation by producing new collagen. As a result, the skin’s suppleness and shape are improved, giving it a firmer, tighter look.

The Facial Lounge Forma Facial is not just for the face. It works anywhere with loose skin or wrinkles, and popular treatment areas are the face, neck, forehead, crows feet, nasolabial folds (smile or laugh lines), jowls, arms, inner & outer thighs, and abdomen. The results are long-lasting and natural-looking.

Visit www.FacialLounge.com for more information.