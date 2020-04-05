Share this:

Fashion Island is Committed to Community

In these times of uncertainty, Fashion Island is committed to keeping the community stronger and more engaged than ever. While shoppers are used to visiting Fashion Island for all of their retail needs, Fashion Island will be visiting customers in the comfort and safety of their homes with the launch of #CommittedToCommunity series that started on Friday with an online cooking demo from CUCINA enoteca and a spring wardrobe update on Saturday.

The inaugural series concludes on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. with a live celebrity yoga workout with Aree Khodai. Aree helps guide and lead classes that will help you to perfect your own practice from anywhere.

Her classes help students recognize what’s already inside of them, expand their vision and stretch them to the edge to find the thrill that comes from carrying positive energy into your life, even during the toughest times.

You can participate in the yoga workout at fashionisland.com/events/weekend-itinerary-workout-with-aree.

Look for more #CommittedToCommunity events soon. Visit FashionIsland.com.