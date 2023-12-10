Fashion Island Menorah Lighting

Share this:

Chanukah – The Festival of Lights – can bring back fond memories of childhood years, and serves to renew a sense of identity for the Jewish community. The Chanukah lights provide warmth, joy, strength and inspiration. Such is a purpose of a community-wide Menorah lighting celebration.

Fashion Island joined Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Newport Beach to celebrate the Festival of Lights at a public Menorah Lighting ceremony on Thursday, December 7 at Fashion Island’s Atrium Garden Court.

The celebration began with a musical performance by the Orange County Klezmers and concluded with the grand Menorah Lighting ceremony, kindled by Asher and Stephaney Avital, family members of one of the many hostages being held in Gaza.

Participants at the Menorah Lighting enjoyed holiday gifts and treats, Chanukah crafts, face painting and balloon animals. Many participants brought gifts for the community toy drive to be distributed to kids in need, making these deserving children’s holiday that much brighter.

Chanukah, a celebration for all time, is highlighted by the kindling of the Menorah each night of the Holiday.

“It is a holiday that enriches our lives”, said Rabbi Reuven Mintz of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Newport Beach. “In ancient times, our ancestors rededicated the Menorah and its lights in Jerusalem. Today, we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place, by performing acts of goodness and kindness. Chanukah also transmits the universal and timely message that ultimately good will prevail over evil, freedom over oppression and light over darkness.”

The Menorah is available for public viewing at Fashion Island’s Atrium Garden Court near Barnes and Noble.

Visit www.JewishNewport.com for more information.