Fatal Head-On Collision on 73 Hwy

A local woman was killed Wednesday after a speeding vehicle driving in the wrong direction on the 73 toll road struck her vehicle in a head-on collision, authorities reported.

A silver Mercedes was reportedly driving south in the northbound lanes of the highway at speeds of up to 100 mph before the crash at 8:57 a.m. on Wednesday.

Arda Gulesserian, 64, of Newport Beach, died at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department coroner’s office.

The driver of the Mercedes was later identified as Luke Fitch, 23, also of Newport Beach. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Another vehicle was involved, but no one inside was injured.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Newport Beach Police Department sent out a Nixle alert about around 2:30 p.m. about the incident. Three northbound lanes, and both Jamboree Road and MacArthur Boulevard ramps were closed for several hours while investigators collected evidence and cleaned the crash site.