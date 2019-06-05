Pirates Parade Through Balboa ‘Treasure’ Island

Share this:

Marine Avenue came alive with floats, bands, dancers, and more as the 26th Annual Balboa Island Parade marched through town last weekend.

This year’s theme was “Our Treasured Island,” inspiring adults, kids, and their furry companions to dress up in pirate garb and entertain the crowd on Sunday.

The parade also featured: Decorated golf carts, vintage vehicles, marching bands, the humorous Keystone Cops, drill teams, local dignities, kids, and dogs, and more.

An “after party” with live music was also be held following the parade at the fire station.

The event was sponsored by the Balboa Island Improvement Association.

For more information, visit balboaislandnb.org/2019-parade