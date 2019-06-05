Quantcast
Pirates Parade Through Balboa ‘Treasure’ Island

Posted On 05 Jun 2019
Marine Avenue came alive with floats, bands, dancers, and more as the 26th Annual Balboa Island Parade marched through town last weekend.

This year’s theme was “Our Treasured Island,” inspiring adults, kids, and their furry companions to dress up in pirate garb and entertain the crowd on Sunday.

The parade also featured: Decorated golf carts, vintage vehicles, marching bands, the humorous Keystone Cops, drill teams, local dignities, kids, and dogs, and more.

An “after party” with live music was also be held following the parade at the fire station.

The event was sponsored by the Balboa Island Improvement Association.

For more information, visit balboaislandnb.org/2019-parade 

A group of pirates pose for a photo on Sunday at the Balboa Island Parade.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

 

Newport Beach Mayor Diane Dixon and her family at the Balboa Island Parade.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

 

The humorous Keystone Cops delight the crowd during the Balboa Island Parade on Sunday.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

 

Soldiers and their gals dance during the parade.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

 

An officer and pirates ride horses along Marina Avenue during the parade.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

 

The patio chair drill team.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

 

WWII veteran Bob Mosier, on a golf cart with his dog Blackjack, poses for a photo with some kids during the parade.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

 

University of Southern California cheerleaders in the parade.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

 

Kids in pirate outfits pose for a photo on Sunday on Balboa Island.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

 

A woman and her dressed up dog pose for a photo on Sunday at the parade.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

 

 

