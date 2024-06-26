Festival of Chefs Charity Event at Newport Beach Country Club July 14 Will Benefit Kidworks

Share this:

The Orange County culinary community has become known for its participation in charity events, including several held in Newport Beach.

The Festival of Chefs is one of those events. It was launched in 2021 to benefit Kidworks, a nonprofit organization that serves youth and families in several neighborhoods of central Santa Ana through a licensed preschool, after-school programs, tutoring, mentoring, college and career readiness, family services, and leadership development.

This year’s Festival of Chefs takes place on Sunday, July 14 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Newport Beach Country Club event lawn. More than 40 chefs and restaurants are participating this year, including many from Newport Beach.

The Host Chef is Graeme Blair from Newport Beach Country Club. More than a dozen local chefs and restaurants from Newport Beach and Laguna Beach are participating, including:

A Restaurant & CDM Restaurant – Elvis Morales

Balboa Bay Resort & Club –Prabeen Prathapan

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific – Kevin Jones

C’est la Vie – Enrique Valenzuela

Marriott Newport Beach – Jonathan Stanley

Nirvana Kirchen & Pantry – Lindsay Smith

Pacific Club – David Martin

Pendry Newport Beach – Ben Martinek

SET at Pendry Newport Beach – James Jung

Renaissance Newport Beach – Paul Bauer

Surf & Sand Resort – Ron Fougeray

The Lido House – Riley Huddleston

The Pelican Hill Resort – Kyung Carroll

Vivante Newport Center – Michael Nirtaut

Guests can savor the chefs’ creations and enjoy a fabulous wine tasting before a special KidWorks presentation.

Sponsorships and single tickets are available on the Kidworks website at https://kidworksoc.org/chefs.