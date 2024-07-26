Festival of OC Chefs at Newport Beach Country Club Raises $1M for KidWorks

Share this:

Chefs and charities form a perfect partnership to raise funds for a good cause. Case in point: the third annual Festival of OC Chefs benefiting KidWorks, held at the Newport Beach Country Club on July 14.

More than 475 guests enjoyed food and beverages from dozens of local chefs, wineries and spirits producers. The event raised $1 million for KidWorks, whose mission is to restore at-risk neighborhoods one life at a time.

Since 1993, KidWorks has grown into a vibrant community development nonprofit that serves central Santa Ana students and families through a fully licensed preschool, after-school programs, tutoring, mentoring, and adult services in the areas of health, parenting classes, and support groups.

At the event, honorary Chef Michael Campbell from Copas and Pacific Pearl received the prestigious philanthropic award, which was presented by Newport Beach Country Club Executive Chef Graeme Blair.

Entertainment included performances by the Tijuana Dogs, hula dancers from Roy’s Restaurant, and a mariachi band from Butterfight Foods.

Among the many local chefs and restaurants:

Host Chef Graeme Blair, Newport Beach Country Club; A Restaurant Chef Robert Gomez; Balboa Bay Resort & Club Chef Prabeen Prathapan & Bert Agor Jr.; Bluewater Grill Chef Adrian Bastida; Cannery Seafood of the Pacific Chef Kevin Jones; C’est La Vie Chefs Enrique Valenzuela & Hector Celestino; Marriott Newport Beach Chef Jonathan Stanley; Pacific Club Chef David Martin; Pendry Newport Beach Chef Ben Martinek; Renaissance Newport Beach Chef Paul Bauer; SET at Pendry Newport Beach Chef James Jung; Tango Laguna Beach Chefs Josh Alexander & Antonio Roa; Pelican Hill Resort Chef Kyung Carroll; The Winery Restaurant Chef Yvon Goetz; Vivante Newport Center Chef Michael Nirtaut.

For more information, visit www.KidWorksoc.org.