Sherman Library & Gardens Presents Writing Wednesdays: Positive Journaling

Join local writer Ellen Bell at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar as she shares the wellness benefits of Positive Journaling and the simple ways you can cultivate your own personal writing practice.

This five-week course that starts on Wednesday, July 31 will focus on fostering emotions such as gratitude, curiosity, serenity, and joy and will use the tranquil garden setting for inspiration.

Research shows that regular positive journaling can boost optimism, increase positive emotions and enhance our physical and mental well-being. What better place to plant seeds of happiness than in the natural beauty of the garden?

There is no need to be an experienced writer to enjoy the benefits of this fun and uplifting practice. Writing materials will be provided.

Ellen Bell is an author and freelance writer. She is a certified Mindfulness Meditation Teacher with a specialty in the practice of Positive Journaling for wellness.

Weekly Wednesday classes are available either in the morning from 10 to 11 a.m. or in the afternoon from 1 to 2 p.m., on July 31, August 7, 14, 21, 28.

Fee Per Class: Members $20, Non-Members $25. To register, visit https://thesherman.org/classes.