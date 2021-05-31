Field of Honor at Castaways Park

Share this:

The Twelfth Annual “Field of Honor,” presented by the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor, features the posting of 1,776 large (3’ x 5’) American flags, displayed along the paths of beautiful Castaways Park overlooking Newport Harbor.

This patriotic display honors armed forces members, past and present, and first responders who have served (or are serving) our country and our communities.

Because of COVID-19, the event this year will not include any formal ceremonies as in years past, but Castaways Park and the flag display will be open for public view and access daily through Memorial Day.

Castaways Park is at 16th Street and Dover Drive in Newport Beach.

Newport Beach Independent photographer Lawrence Sherwin visited the park and took these photos.