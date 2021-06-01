Balboa Island Museum Hosts ‘Party on the Ferry’

Share this:

Normally, the Balboa Island Ferry carries cars and pedestrians (and their bikes and pets) back and forth from Balboa Island to the Balboa Fun Zone on the peninsula.

But on May 5, 60 members of the Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach had an unforgettable and unique experience: the group embarked on a two-hour tour of Balboa Harbor aboard a Ferry.

Hosted by Seymour Beek and David Beek (the Beek Family has owned the Balboa Ferry for more than 100 years), guests enjoyed delicious cuisine provided by Mr. G as the ferry wound its way around the bay.

Longtime resident Tim Mang narrated the tour, sharing memories of when Newport Harbor was the go-to place for Hollywood stars.

For information on becoming a Balboa Island Museum member, visit www.balboaislandmuseum.org.

And don’t forget that the Museum’s gift store offers a full array of unique items including hundreds of books, custom puzzles only available at the museum, art, home decor, and other items. The Museum Store is open for business during normal museum hours (Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Convenient online shopping and curbside pickup are also available. All Museum Store purchases support the museum’s community and educational programs. Members receive a 10% discount.

(Ferry Party photos courtesy of Susan Hoffman)