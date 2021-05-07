Field of Honor Returns to Castaways Park May 15 – 31

Share this:

This year, the Twelfth Annual “Field of Honor,” presented by the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor, will commemorate both Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day, and will run from Friday, May 15 through Monday, May 31 at Castaways Park, 16th and Dover Drive in Newport Beach.

This spectacular event features the posting of 1,776 large (3’ x 5’) American flags, displayed along the paths of beautiful Castaways Park overlooking Newport Harbor. This patriotic display honors armed forces members, past and present, and first responders who have served (or are serving) our country and our communities.

Because of COVID-19, the event this year will not include any formal ceremonies as in years past, but Castaways Park and the flag display will be open for public view and access daily for the entire period between Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day.

A flag may be dedicated in honor of an armed forces member or first responder, past or present, in any branch of service. For more information about how to dedicate a flag, please visit our website at www.exchangeclubofnewportharbor.com.

At the end of the event, each dedicated flag with its dedication ribbon may be claimed by the donor for private display.

All net proceeds from the Field of Honor are distributed to organizations that support military members and their families, as well as local charities and student scholarships.

Admission to Castaways Park and to the display is free; donations are welcome and appreciated.