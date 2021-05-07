Hoag Hospital Receives Top Honors for Patient Safety

Share this:

Achieving the nation’s top honor for patient safety, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach announced that it has received straight “A’s” on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for its hospitals in Newport Beach and Irvine.

Additionally, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Hospital Irvine and Hoag Orthopedic Institute were recognized with the 2020 Patient Safety Honor Roll Award from the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) Agency, Hospital Quality Institute (HQI) and Cal Hospital Compare (CHC).

“We are honored that Hoag has once again been recognized by these prestigious organizations for keeping our patients safe,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, Hoag president and chief executive officer. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoag has remained committed to prioritizing patient safety and providing the same compassionate, high-quality care for our community. We couldn’t have accomplished this without the hard work from our medical staff, nursing staff and the entire organization.”

The Leapfrog Group rates how well hospitals protect patients from preventable harm and medical errors. Leapfrog collects and transparently reports hospital performance using up to 28 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and information from other supplemental data sources.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are assigned to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals. For more information about the Safety Grade or to view the list of state rankings, please visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery network that treats more than 30,000 inpatients and 480,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals – Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 – in addition to nine health centers and 13 urgent care centers. Hoag has invested $261 million in programs and services to support the underserved community within the past five years, including areas like mental health, homelessness, transportation for seniors, education, and support for single mothers.

In the 2020 – 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Rankings, Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California.

Visit www.hoag.org for more information.