Financial Advisor Celebrates Decade at Local Firm

A local financial advisor is celebrating a decade at her Lido Marina Village office

Thursday marked 10 years for Tammy McKennon at the Newport Beach office of the financial services firm Edward Jones.

Edward Jones recently recognized her with the firm’s Service Award for 10 years of hard work and enthusiasm as a financial advisor.

She started at the Newport Beach office in 2009. McKennon previously worked as a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch from 1983-1991 in various cities.

As a financial advisor, McKennon focuses on being attentive and understanding.

“I believe it’s important to invest my time in understanding what you’re working toward before you invest your money,” McKennon wrote in her bio.

McKennon feels it’s important to work closely with her client’s CPA, attorney and other professionals, in order to determine the most appropriate financial strategy.

“Relationships are key, and in our view, meeting face to face builds strong relationships,” McKennon explained. “We meet when it’s convenient for our clients because we recognize the challenging needs of their business and their lives.”

She also specializes in creating a retirement savings strategy, so her clients have more options when they retire.

McKennon has served the firm as a business development leader and women’s recruiting leader, and is currently the area leader for recruiting existing financial advisors to Edward Jones. She is also an active member of the community and has served as the president of Newport Sunrise Rotary as well as a board member of her local Chamber of Commerce.

She attended the University of Missouri – Columbia and graduated in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in finance. McKennon is married and has three children.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, with a local office at 3700 Newport Blvd. Suite 104, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.

The firm’s 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management.

For more information, visit edwardjones.com.