Barry Saywitz Hosts VIP ‘Friend-Raiser’ for Easterseals

Barry Saywitz, president of The Saywitz Company, recently hosted a VIP dinner party and charity function at his home in Newport Beach for Easterseals Southern California, event organizers shared in a message.

Guests were treated to an Italian-themed event catered by Maggiano’s Italian Restaurant, with wine tasting by The Good Wine Club and Frank Sinatra music performed by the Vince Brocato Band, according to event officials.

The July 13 event was designed as both a “friend-raiser” and a celebration honoring Easterseals and their 100th anniversary. The gathering also created awareness for Easterseals’ new state-of-the-art Autism Therapy and Disability Services Center in Irvine for children with autism and developmental disabilities.

More than 150 people attended the event, including: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Chairman Dennis Kuhl of Newport Beach; California State Assemblyman Steve Choi (R-Irvine); Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie -Norris (D-Laguna Beach); Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley; former Newport Beach Mayor Ed Selich; and Alyssa Napuri, senior field representative for U.S. Congressman Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach); among other notable local community leaders and dignitaries.

The Saywitz Company is one of the largest commercial real estate brokerage, consulting and investment firms in Southern California.

Easterseals is the largest provider of services to children and adults with autism in the country and “has been a leading force in providing therapy services throughout Southern California,” the message explains.

Saywitz has supported Easterseals for more than 12 years and has a son that was diagnosed with autism at age 2.

“I am proud to be a supporter of the organization and excited about their continued success and growth over the years,” Saywitz said in the prepared statement. “This event was designed to create awareness about Easterseals and autism, and provide continued support for their services and their commitment to the community.”

Mark Whitley, president and CEO of Easterseals of Southern California, commented that the organization is fortunate to have supporters like Saywitz in the community.

“We greatly appreciate his continued efforts to promote Easterseals and raise awareness for our services,” Whitley said in the prepared statement. “Saywitz’s ‘friend-raiser’ not only created the opportunity for us to make new friends and develop new relationships, but it helped extend our commitment to providing services to children and adults with disabilities, and expanding our network of services, for the next 100 years.”

For more information, visit saywitz.com and easterseals.com/SouthernCal.