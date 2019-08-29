Local Landscapers, Projects Earn Top Tier Awards

Share this:

Local landscape professionals recently received prestigious honors for commercial and residential properties that span Orange County

The Orange County chapter of the California Landscape Contractors Association held their 61st Annual 2019 Beautification Awards event on July 27 in Orange and several Newport Beach landscapers and projects took home awards.

Roger’s Gardens Landscaping earned a top tier award for a project at the Yvon residence in Newport Beach, event officials announced in a press release shared on July 29.

The local landscapers received the Robert Wade Memorial President’s Award for best landscape installation, landscape renovation, or water conservation.

A project in Corona del Mar was also earned top marks for the best overall lighting project combining workmanship, craftsmanship and creativity. SoCal Concepts Inc. of Irvine earned the Brilliance Award for the Ueberroth project in CdM.

Other Newport Beach awards: Locally-based Bemus Landscape won an award for the One Ford Road (multi-unit residential) project; Terra Prima Inc. won an award for the Big Canyon residence project in Newport Beach; Roger’s Gardens Landscape won multiple awards for the McGraw and Petros’ residences, both in Newport Beach; Richard Cohen won two awards for the Yuan project in Newport Coast; and Wm. Vandergeest Landscape Care won an award for 500 block office complex in Newport Center.

Awards were handed out to 16 local landscape contractors for excellence in landscape installation and maintenance, and demonstrating the best quality, construction, originality, and attention to detail on projects completed within the last year.

A total of 50 awards were presented in 25 categories culled from 92 entries, which encompassed residential and commercial landscape construction, maintenance and renovation, along with water features, outdoor lighting and water-saving California-friendly landscaping.

Sweepstakes Award for the best overall entry from all categories to SoCal Concepts Inc. of Irvine for the Irvine Bungalow project in Irvine.

Award entries are judged by a panel of expert CLCA members who closely inspect each nomination for the quality of workmanship and materials utilized. Each landscaping entry must adhere to industry standards and have demonstrated proper execution. The judges for this year’s Beautification Awards were: Henry Buder, Henry Buder’s Landscape Restoration; Rick Harlow, Orange Coast College; Charles Nunley, past CLCA state president; David Oborn, FX Luminaire; and Bruce Dennis, Lightcraft Outdoor.

For more information, visit clca-orangecounty.org.