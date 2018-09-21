Fire Department Open House Event

Share this:

Newport Beach Fire Department is inviting the public out to their annual open house event on October 7.

The NBFD, along with Newport Beach Fire Association, will host a Fire Service Day Open Hose event on Sunday Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station #7, at 20401 Acacia, in Santa Ana Heights. This free, community event is in recognition of Fire Prevention Week.

The open house event provides the public with an opportunity to learn more about fire safety, view live demonstrations of vehicle extrications and fire scenarios and to take a tour of the fire station.

Fire and lifeguard apparatus will be on display along with the department’s antique fire engine. There will also be educational booths staffed by our Community Emergency Response Team volunteers.

Please note that the open house event will only be held at the Santa Ana Heights location, not any other Newport fire stations.

There is ample street parking and handicap parking is available at the station’s parking lot. The Newport Beach Fire Association will be serving hotdogs and hamburgers for lunch.