First Days of Oracle Tennis Series

The Newport Beach leg of the Oracle Challenger Series kicked off this week with a fast start, with several American players coming out on top.

Tennis fans gathered Monday at the Newport Beach Tennis Club to watch the first Southern California matches on the “Road to Indian Wells.”

Six-time WTA winner and Rancho Santa Fe native CoCo Vandeweghe defeated Colombian Maria Camilia Osorio Serrano in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

Vandeweghe continued her winning streak on Tuesday, by swiftly beating no. 10 seed Allie Kiick 6-2, 6-1.

Also on Monday, American Alexa Glatch beat out the popular Eugenie Bouchard of Canada 6-1, 6-2.

Play continued as Southern California favorite Nicole Gibbs defeated Hailey Baptiste in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Gibbs also plays for the Orange County Breakers of World Team Tennis.

Her fellow Orange County Breaker Steve Johnson made his Oracle Challenger Series debut by defeating Ecuadorian Roberto Quiroz 6-3, 6-2 and continuing up the leaderboard.

On the third day of the series, another local favorite, Taylor Fritz, easily defeated Agustin Velotti 6-3, 6-3.

American Frances Tiafoe also defeated Chilean Alejandro Tabilo 6-4, 6-2.

Presented by RBC Wealth Management, the series is scheduled to run through Sunday.

Admission to the Oracle Challenger Series is free by registering for a ticket. Free parking is also available on-site.

For more information, visit oraclechallengerseries.com.