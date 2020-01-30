First Days of Oracle Tennis Series

By
Newport Indy Staff
-
0
259
Share this:
Nicole Gibbs plays in the Oracle Challenger Series at the Newport Beach Tennis Club this week.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

The Newport Beach leg of the Oracle Challenger Series kicked off this week with a fast start, with several American players coming out on top.

Tennis fans gathered Monday at the Newport Beach Tennis Club to watch the first Southern California matches on the “Road to Indian Wells.”

Six-time WTA winner and Rancho Santa Fe native CoCo Vandeweghe defeated Colombian Maria Camilia Osorio Serrano in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

Vandeweghe continued her winning streak on Tuesday, by swiftly beating no. 10 seed Allie Kiick 6-2, 6-1.

Steve Johnson, who also plays as an Orange County Breaker, plays in the Oracle Challenger Series this week.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Also on Monday, American Alexa Glatch beat out the popular Eugenie Bouchard of Canada 6-1, 6-2.

Play continued as Southern California favorite Nicole Gibbs defeated Hailey Baptiste in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Gibbs also plays for the Orange County Breakers of World Team Tennis.

Her fellow Orange County Breaker Steve Johnson made his Oracle Challenger Series debut by defeating Ecuadorian Roberto Quiroz 6-3, 6-2 and continuing up the leaderboard.

On the third day of the series, another local favorite, Taylor Fritz, easily defeated Agustin Velotti 6-3, 6-3.

American Frances Tiafoe also defeated Chilean Alejandro Tabilo 6-4, 6-2.

Presented by RBC Wealth Management, the series is scheduled to run through Sunday.

Admission to the Oracle Challenger Series is free by registering for a ticket. Free parking is also available on-site.

For more information, visit oraclechallengerseries.com.

CoCo Vandeweghe was on a winning streak during the first few days of the Oracle Challenger Series at the Newport Beach Tennis Club this week.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Hailey Baptiste during the Oracle Challenger Series at the Newport Beach Tennis Club this week.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©
Local favorite Taylor Fritz plays in the Oracle Challenger Series at the Newport Beach Tennis Club on Wednesday.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Alexa Glatch plays in the Oracle Challenger Series at the Newport Beach Tennis Club on Monday.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©
Frances Tiafoe came out on top of his match in the Oracle Challenger Series on Wednesday.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Share this:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR