Fortieth Annual Mayor’s Dinner Postponed Until Spring

Share this:

The 40th Annual Mayor’s Dinner and State of the City Address, hosted by Speak Up Newport and originally scheduled for February 10 at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel and Spa, has been postponed due to concerns about the spike in coronavirus cases.

With the state mask mandate being extended to February 15 and the current situation with the Omicron variant, the Speak Up Newport Board of Directors decided to postpone the dinner to a date to be announced in April or May.

The Speak Up Newport Mayor’s Website http://www.speakupnewport.com/mayors-dinner-2022 will have updates on the rescheduled dinner including announcements on the new date.

According to a press release sent by Speak Up Newport President Ed Selich, the Speak Up Newport Board felt it was important to continue the tradition of the Mayor’s Dinner and not cancel it. Last year’s dinner was cancelled, although a Mayor’s Reception and State of the City address was hosted last summer on the event lawn at the Newport Beach Country Club.

Even though the dinner will be later than normal, all the traditional elements of the dinner will remain as in past years, including Mayor Kevin Muldoon giving a State of the City Address and a special recognition of past mayors of Newport Beach. More than 450 Newport Beach business and community leaders normally attend the event.

Tickets are available online. Tickets are $100 per person or $1,400 for an underwriters table of 10 seats. Visit http://www.speakupnewport.com/mayors-dinner-2022.

About Speak Up Newport: Speak Up Newport (SUN) is a non-profit, non-partisan citizens group organized to promote the common good and general welfare of the Newport Beach community. Founded in 1979, SUN meets monthly, presenting a public forum to hear topics of interest to the local community. It produces the annual Mayor’s Dinner each February, featuring the Mayor’s annual State of the City address.