Founder of OC Mom Blog and CdM High Grad Shelby Barone Dies

Shelby Barone, a former Newport Beach resident and a graduate of Corona del Mar High School, died on November 28 due to complications following plastic surgery.

According to her obituary, Shelby was born on December 3, 1976. She was a true Southern California girl, raised in Newport Beach. She graduated from Corona del Mar High School in 1995.

Shelby always dreamed of being a wife and a mom, and soon after marrying her high school sweetheart, Steven Barone, in 1998, she became a mom to Andrew, Ella and Tyler.

Shelby was a pioneer in the social media blogger and influencer sphere, and the founder of OC Mom Blog. Shelby thrived in this role because it allowed her to pursue her passions for writing, traveling, exploring and educating others, with her kids and family at her side.

She had much success for not only finding the best activities and deals for young families in Orange County, but also for educating and advocating for food allergy awareness, women’s rights, and fairness and equality for all.

Shelby’s light shined brightly for those who knew her from social media events and online. She was always positive, happy, encouraging, resourceful, and fun. She had a way of leading all of those who followed her in the direction of something new, beautiful, and exciting.

Shelby is survived by her children: Andrew (20), Ella (18), and Tyler (16), as well as her mother Sharon Jones of Palm Springs and her sister Ciji Jones of Boston.

According to her family’s Facebook post, Shelby was honored with a private ceremony and sunset cruise in Newport Harbor. Her ashes were laid to rest in front of Corona del Mar Beach in a biodegradable sea turtle urn.