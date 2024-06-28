Fourth of July Activities in Newport Beach

Share this:

4th of July is for Families: Newport Peninsula Bike Parade and Community Festival. The bike parade begins at 9 a.m. at 36th Street Park and will head down Balboa Blvd. to Channel Place Park, ending at a free festival including carnival games, arts & crafts and food. Participants are encouraged to decorate bikes, scooters, wagons and strollers and to bring their dogs on leashes. The festival will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information, please call 949-644-3151 or visit www.newportbeachca.gov.

Mariners Bike Parade: The Mariners community is organizing a parade down Mariners Drive starting at 10:30 a.m.

Old Glory Boat Parade: The annual Old Glory Boat Parade is sponsored by the American Legion Yacht Club and American Legion Post 291. It will be held in Newport Harbor, beginning at 1 p.m. For more information, please call 949-673-5002 or visit www.alyc.com.

Fourth of July Coastal Flyover: The Condor Squadron Officers’ and Airmen’s Association, a non-profit organization founded by a group of WWII fighter pilots, will fly AT-6s over Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Dana Point and San Clemente on July 4. They will begin over Huntington Beach and will fly over Newport Beach in the late afternoon. Thanks to the City of San Clemente for arranging this special holiday flyover!

Fireworks Extravaganza: The City is co-sponsoring a Fireworks Extravaganza with the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. on July 4. The public can walk into the evening fireworks show for free. Note: The Newport Dunes’ gates will open at 8 a.m. on July 4. Day-of parking is $50 at the gate for first-come, first-served spaces, or $100 pre-paid to reserve a spot. Please call 949-729-DUNE or visit www.newportdunes.com for more information about the activities the Dunes will offer on July 4th.