July 4 Reminders from Newport Beach Police Department

Before you head out to celebrate over July 4 weekend, please take a few minutes to address the following items for your home, your vehicles and your pets.

AT HOME:

Close and lock all doors and windows when you leave, even if it’s to make a quick trip to the store or walk the dog.

If you have an alarm, make sure you activate it when you leave.

If you have side gates, keep them locked.

If you are going to be out of town, notify a trusted neighbor that you will be away.

Put indoor lights on timers and consider using a radio, tuned to a talk station, to give the impression that someone is home.

Equip your front and rear porch lights with a photo cell or timer so that they come on automatically from dusk to dawn.

YOUR VEHICLE:

Lock and secure all doors and windows, even if you’re gone for only a few minutes.

When parking outside of your garage, treat your garage door opener as if it were a key to your home and remove it from your vehicle.

If your vehicle has an alarm, activate it!

Remove all valuables from your vehicle, even if you park it inside your garage.

When parking outside, always park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

YOUR PETS

Have pets? Here are some tips to minimize the impact of the loud noises associated with fireworks:

Bring pets indoors during fireworks displays and, if possible, secure them in an inner room which is least impacted by exterior noise.

Close all doors and windows.

Close window coverings to further dampen the noise.

Use television and/or radio to offset the noise.

Remember to report all suspicious activity immediately by calling the police at 949-644-3717.

Have a fun – and safe – 4th of July!