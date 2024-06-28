July 4 Reminders from Newport Beach Police Department

Before you head out to celebrate over July 4 weekend, please take a few minutes to address the following items for your home, your vehicles and your pets.
AT HOME:
- Close and lock all doors and windows when you leave, even if it’s to make a quick trip to the store or walk the dog.
- If you have an alarm, make sure you activate it when you leave.
- If you have side gates, keep them locked.
- If you are going to be out of town, notify a trusted neighbor that you will be away.
- Put indoor lights on timers and consider using a radio, tuned to a talk station, to give the impression that someone is home.
- Equip your front and rear porch lights with a photo cell or timer so that they come on automatically from dusk to dawn.
YOUR VEHICLE:
- Lock and secure all doors and windows, even if you’re gone for only a few minutes.
- When parking outside of your garage, treat your garage door opener as if it were a key to your home and remove it from your vehicle.
- If your vehicle has an alarm, activate it!
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle, even if you park it inside your garage.
- When parking outside, always park your vehicle in a well-lit area.
YOUR PETS
Have pets? Here are some tips to minimize the impact of the loud noises associated with fireworks:
- Bring pets indoors during fireworks displays and, if possible, secure them in an inner room which is least impacted by exterior noise.
- Close all doors and windows.
- Close window coverings to further dampen the noise.
- Use television and/or radio to offset the noise.
Remember to report all suspicious activity immediately by calling the police at 949-644-3717.
Have a fun – and safe – 4th of July!