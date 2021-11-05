Free Hopdoddy Burger for Veterans on Nov. 11

Share this:

On Veterans Day, Hopdoddy Burger Bar wants to honor America’s best with one of America’s best burgers.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Hopdoddy Burger Bar is offering a free Classic Burger (with or without cheese) to all Veterans and active military service members.

Qualified recipients can show their military ID or uniform to claim their free burger. This offer is available at all Hopdoddy locations including the Hopdoddy restaurant in Fashion Island, and is redeemable for in-store dining or to-go orders placed by phone.

Wondering where the name Hopdoddy came from?

Hops are a flower used to make beer tasty, and Doddy is a nickname for Black Angus cattle. Put them together and you have Hopdoddy.

Hopdoddy offers more than a dozen different burgers. You can’t go wrong with the classic, but my favorite is the Magic Shroom with creamy goat cheese, field mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and basil pesto sauce. Pair that with the parmesan truffle fries, and you have a meal made in heaven.

Visit https://www.hopdoddy.com.