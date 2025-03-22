Free Nonprofit Financial & Estate Literacy Workshop at Newport Beach Library March 24

Financial & Estate Literacy [FEL] announces its 2025 spring financial workshop at the Newport Beach Central Library (1000 Avocado Avenue) beginning on Monday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

FEL’s It’s Your Money & Estate nonprofit workshops are geared to those 55-plus and offers the series at no charge to participants throughout Orange County.

The six-week, 90-minute It’s Your Estate! public workshop, a program offering of the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation, includes a detailed look at tax planning, financial planning, medical care planning, investments and equity & fixed income investing.

Founder, financial planner and educator Peter Kote incorporated the tax-exempt 501c3 nonprofit back in 2012 to provide free, credible and unbiased financial planning education to older adults.

“While most financial and estate seminars are one-time, single topic programs designed to sell a financial product, our mission is based on the best interests of attendees and encourage tax-wise charitable giving that reflects one’s core values,” said Kote.

Guest speakers present on a different topic each week and are vetted volunteer industry experts with a fiduciary duty to act in the best interest of participants.

Kote regularly moderates the popular sessions in Newport Beach.

“They’ll be no salespeople,” stated Kote. “It’s a safe environment that your mother can attend. Our goal is to educate the community. It has been gratifying to help people in an area that can truly serve them—their money and investments.”

The organization does not collect contact information from attendees.

The award-winning workshops are appropriate for both experienced investors and novices, with a virtual Zoom webinar option in mid-April for those not able to attend in person. All attendees will receive a comprehensive Financial Planning Workbook at the opening session.

Financial & Estate Literacy offers free workshops twice annually and receives funding exclusively from its nonprofit charitable sponsors and from donors.

Participants can register online at https://nbplf.foundation/programs/financial-literacy-workshops/ or call (949) 717-3818 for more information.

Visit www.itsyourmoneyandestate.org for a full schedule of Orange County’s 2025 workshop dates and locations.